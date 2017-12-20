West Ham vs Newcastle Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

West Ham vs Newcastle
English Premier League 2017/18
23rd December, 15:00 pm BST
London Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch West Ham vs Newcastle live on NBCSN
West Ham vs Newcastle Preview
West Ham host Newcastle in the Premier League this weekend and the Hammers will be hoping to extend their impressive run of form in the league.
They were excellent against City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the recent weeks and Newcastle will have to be at their best to get something here.
The Magpies are in bottom three after a disastrous start and Benitez will be under a lot of pressure here. Newcastle have failed to win in nine games and they have lost four of their last five league matches away from home.
West Ham vs Newcastle Team News
Manuel Lanzini is suspended after being charged by the FA. Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and Mark Noble are all ruled out through injury.
As for Newcastle, Gamez and Mitrovic are injured. Shelvey is ruled out with a suspension.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Adrian; Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Zabaleta, Obiang, Rice, Masuaku; Ayew, Arnautovic; Antonio
Predicted Newcastle Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Elliot; Manquillo, Lejeune, Lascelles, Yedlin; Merino, Hayden; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Joselu
West Ham vs Newcastle Betting Tips
Newcastle have lost 8 of their last 9 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Hammers to win.
West Ham have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to keep a clean sheet.
There have been under 2.5 goals scored in West Ham’s last 3 home games in the Premier League. Bet on another low scoring game this weekend.
West Ham vs Newcastle Prediction
West Ham are firm favourites heading into this game. On current form, the Londoners are likely to pick up all three points.
Newcastle’s poor run of form is likely to continue for another week at the very least.
West Ham 1-0 Newcastle