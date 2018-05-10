West Ham vs Manchester United Confirmed Starting Lineups

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways against West Ham tonight.
The Red Devils were beaten by Brighton last time out and Jose Mourinho has made several changes to the side that lost last week. The fans will be expecting a big performance from their players here.
Meanwhile, West Ham are 15th in the table and they have nothing to play for anymore. The Hammers will look to finish their season as strongly as possible and David Moyes would love to get one over his former side.
Manchester United are undoubtedly the better side here but they can be quite inconsistent at times. Similarly, West Ham are pretty hard to beat on their day. An interesting clash is very much on the cards here.
The Old Trafford outfit have sealed second place in the table and they will look to gain some confidence heading into the FA Cup final. A big win here would be ideal for Jose Mourinho’s men. United cannot afford to head to the final with two back to back defeats and therefore this will be a must-win game for them.
Here are the confirmed starting lineups for tonight’s game.
We’re unchanged, with Hart back in the squad after recovering from illness. pic.twitter.com/Bz6khYpD9X
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 10, 2018
8⃣ changes to tonight’s #MUFC starting XI… #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/ztLylXt6At
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 10, 2018