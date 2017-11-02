West Ham vs Liverpool Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview

West Ham vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2017/18
4th November, 17:30 pm BST
London Stadium, London
Want to watch West Ham vs Liverpool live? Sign up for the NOW TV Week Pass and you can watch this plus half a dozen more football matches this weekend, plus more sports than you can shake a stick at! Get the NOW TV Week Pass for £10.99 here.
West Ham vs Liverpool Preview
West Ham face Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and the Hammers will be looking to get back to winning ways here.
Slaven Bilic’s men have won just one of their last six league games. The Hammers are winless in their last three league games and the home fans will be hoping for a turnaround here.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have been in similar form as well. The Merseyside giants have won just two of their last six league games and Jurgen Klopp will be under a lot of pressure to win this weekend.
Liverpool have struggled against West Ham in the past and the Reds will have to be very careful here.
West Ham vs Liverpool Team News
Slaven Bilic has a fully fit squad to choose from and the Croatian is likely to field his strongest starting lineup against the Reds.
As for Liverpool, they will be without the services of Wijnaldum, Mane, Lallana, Clyne and Bogdan for this one.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (3-5-2): Hart; Fonte, Collins, Ogbonna; Antonio, Kouyate, Lanzini, Noble, Cresswell; Chicharito, Ayew
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno; Milner, Can, Henderson; Coutinho, Firmino, Salah
West Ham vs Liverpool Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 5 of Liverpool’s last 6 away games in the Premier League. Another high scoring game seems likely.
West Ham are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 meetings against Liverpool. Bet on the home side to win or draw.
West Ham vs Liverpool Prediction
Liverpool are the better team on paper but they have struggled against the Hammers quite often in the recent years. Liverpool have the attack to trouble West Ham but their fragile defence is a major drawback.
This will be a tricky contest between the two teams and they are likely to cancel each other out. A draw seems quite likely.
West Ham 2-2 Liverpool
Watch Sky Sports Online
Watch all the biggest matches and events on 10 Sky Sports channels this weekend for a fraction of the subscription cost. For just £6.99, you can get the Sky Sports Day Pass which will give you all the best Sky Sports action for 24 hours (perfect for Super Sunday).
Or get the Sky Sports Week Pass (£10.99) and enjoy a whole week of the biggest events, including all of the weekend’s football action.