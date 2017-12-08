West Ham vs Chelsea Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

West Ham vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2017/18
9th December, 12:30 pm BST
London Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch West Ham vs Chelsea live on Sky Go UK
West Ham vs Chelsea Preview
West Ham face Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend and David Moyes’ men will be looking to pull off an upset here.
The Hammers were close to taking a point from the Manchester City game and they cannot be underestimated despite the poor start to the season.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are in top form right now and they will be looking to close the gap with the Manchester outfits this week. The two teams face each other in the Manchester Derby this weekend and the Blues have a great opportunity to close in on them with a win.
Antonio Conte’s side are unbeaten in seven and have won five times in that period.
Having said that, the Hammers have done well against Chelsea in the past and the defending champions will have to be careful. West Ham are unbeaten in three of the last five meetings between the two sides.
West Ham vs Chelsea Team News
The home side will be without the services of Chicharito, Byram, Reid, Collins, Fonte, Carroll and Kouyate for this game. Joe Hart is likely to be dropped to make way for Adrian.
David Luiz is the only injury worry for Conte this weekend.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (3-5-1-1): Adrian; Rice, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Zabaleta, Fernandes, Obiang, Noble, Masuaku; Lanzini; Antonio
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-5-1-1): Courtois; Christensen, Azpilicueta, Rudiger; Moses, Drinkwater, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard; Morata
West Ham vs Chelsea Betting Tips
West Ham have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 5 matches against Chelsea in all competitions. A high scoring game is definitely on the cards here.
Chelsea have won 6 of their last 7 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Blues to win here.
West Ham vs Chelsea Prediction
Chelsea are the better team here and they will be firm favourites to win.
The Blues are in top form right now and Moyes’s men are likely to be punished for the inconsistencies once again. West Ham’s poor run of form is likely to continue for another week at least.
An away win seems very likely.
West Ham 1-2 Chelsea