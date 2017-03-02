West Ham vs Chelsea Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of Monday night’s Premier League fixture.
West Ham vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2016/17
6th March, 20:00 pm BST
Olympic Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch West Ham vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports 1
West Ham Team News & Preview
West Ham host Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night and the Hammers will be looking to extend their impressive run of form with a win over the Blues.
Slaven Bilic’s men have only lost one of their last six matches. They picked up an impressive win over Chelsea in the EFL cup earlier this season and will be looking to do the same in the league now.
Ogbonna, Tore, Sakho and Antonio are ruled out for the home side. Meanwhile, Carroll is expected to return.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Kouyate, Fonte, Reed, Cresswell; Obiang, Noble; Lanzini, Snodgrass, Feghouli; Carroll
Chelsea Team News & Preview
Chelsea are firm favourites to win the Premier League title this season.
The Blues are ten points clear of everyone else at the top and will be looking to extend the gap with a win in this London Derby.
Antonio Conte’s men were defeated by West Ham earlier this season and they will be out for revenge this time. West Ham have picked up some form since the turn of the year, but Chelsea have been unplayable more often than not.
The away side have no injury worries at the moment.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Luiz; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard
West Ham vs Chelsea Key Stats
Chelsea have won 17 of their last 20 matches in the Premier League.
West Ham are undefeated in 3 of their last 4 matches against Chelsea.
West Ham are undefeated in 5 of their last 6 matches in all competitions.
West Ham vs Chelsea Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in West Ham’s last 3 home games in the Premier League.
West Ham done well against Chelsea in the last few meetings. Bet on the home side to win or draw here.
Chelsea are in superb form right now and will be favourites to win. Get the Blues to win this week.
West Ham vs Chelsea Prediction
Both teams are in impressive form right now and this should be a cracking contest.
Chelsea are the better side here and should be able to take advantage of West Ham’s injury woes. Furthermore, they will be desperate to prove a point against the Hammers.
An away win seems quite likely here.
West Ham 1-2 Chelsea
