West Ham vs Arsenal Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

West Ham vs Arsenal
English Premier League 2017/18
13th December, 20:00 pm BST
London Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch West Ham vs Arsenal live on BT Sport 1
West Ham vs Arsenal Preview
West Ham host Arsenal in the Premier League during the midweek and the Hammers will be looking to build on their stunning win over Chelsea.
The home side will be motivated to win another London derby here.
David Moyes’ men have been very good against Manchester City and Chelsea in the last two matches and Arsenal will have to play very well to get a win out of this one.
As for the Gunners, they are just one point outside the top four and they will be hoping to overtake the likes of Liverpool in the table with a win.
Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday and they will be determined to get back to winning ways here. The Gunners have only won one of their last four away matches and this is a great opportunity for them to improve that record.
West Ham vs Arsenal Team News
Byram, Fonte, Collins and Kouyate are ruled out for the home side.
Arsenal will be without Ramsey, Cazorla, Mustafi and Walcott for this one.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Adrian; Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Zabaleta, Obiang, Noble, Masuaku; Lanzini, Arnautovic; Antonio
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Koscielny, Holding, Monreal; Bellerin, Wilshere, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud
West Ham vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Arsenal have won 12 of their last 14 matches against West Ham in all competitions. Bet on the Gunners to win here.
Arsenal have scored at least 3 goals in 9 of their last 11 matches against West Ham in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
West Ham vs Arsenal Prediction
West Ham cannot be underestimated at home on current form. They will be full of confidence heading into this game.
Arsenal have been quite inconsistent on the travels in the recent weeks and this will be a tough challenge for them. However, they have a good record against the Hammers and their quality should help them edge this one.
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal