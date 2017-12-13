West Ham vs Arsenal Confirmed Starting Lineups

West Ham will be hoping to extend their improved run of form when they take on Arsenal in a London Derby tonight.
David Moyes’s men are heading into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Chelsea. They were quite good against City as well and Arsenal will have to be at their best to win here.
Arsenal will be looking to close the gap with Chelsea and Liverpool with a win here. The Gunners have done well against West Ham in the past and they will fancy their chances here.
Arsenal have won five and drawn one of the last six meetings against West Ham.
Having said that, Arsenal have been struggling away from home lately and this will be a big test for them. West Ham are certainly capable of pulling off a shock win tonight.
The Gunners have only won one of their last four away matches.
Both teams will be without some of their key players for this one. Arsenal will be without Mustafi, Cazorla and Ramsey. Meanwhile, West Ham will be without Byram, Collins and Fonte.
Same starting XI that beat Chelsea…#COYI #WHUARS pic.twitter.com/W6MXb0TSKk
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) December 13, 2017
Moyes has decided to field the side that beat Chelsea. The fans will be delighted with the decision to stick with a winning team.
The team news is in – and the boss has made 4️⃣ changes to Sunday’s side#WHUvAFC pic.twitter.com/ffmNaw4GYL
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 13, 2017