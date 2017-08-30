West Ham United winger slams Slaven Bilic

West Ham United’s Robert Snodgrass, who joined Aston Villa on loan this summer, has slammed manager Slaven Bilic by claiming that the Croatian had no idea how to use him.
Bilic signed Snodgrass from Hull City for £10 million in the January transfer window earlier this year. But the Scottish international made just ten appearances for West Ham before joining Championship club Aston Villa on loan. Speaking ahead of Scotland’s crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, the 29 year-old laid it into his former manager. “I was coming on against City and he (Bilic) said ‘Where do you want to play, on the left or right?’,” he said.
“I thought ‘You have just signed me and I have played on the right or behind the striker at Hull City all season’.
“That was my debut and alarm bells were ringing right away. I found it very strange and I realised from the off that it wasn’t going to happen.
“Every time I played, I was on the left. I don’t know why he did it. I joined as Dimitri Payet left and maybe it was a case of ‘you can play there’.
“But I’d only filled in on the left on a couple of occasions. I hate that position but when you are Scottish you are brought up to play anywhere.
“It’s fine to play for one or two games but you need to play in your right position, especially on the back of scoring nine goals for Hull.”
West Ham have made a disastrous start to the Premier League this season, losing all of their opening three games so far. This has cast a shadow on Bilic’s future at the club with rumours circulating that club officials are reviewing his situation.