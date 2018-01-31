West Ham United set to sign Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill

West Ham United are set to sign Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill.
The 25-year-old has scored 30 goals in 114 appearances for North End.
Sky Sports’ journalist Alan Myers has claimed the player is on his way to London to complete a transfer.
Preston signed Hugill from Port Vale back in June 2014.
His first season at Deepdale was a mixed bag and loan spells followed at Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United before the end of the campaign.
He signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract in October 2015 and ended that campaign with five goals in 32 games.
Hugill continued to impress in the 2016/17 season, and was given another new two-and-a-half-year deal in September 2016.
Preston rejected an offer of £1.5 million from Ipswich Town in January 2017.
He ended the season with 13 goals in 47 appearances to end up as the club’s top-scorer.
Hugill started the 2017/18 season in good form and was linked with a number of clubs in the summer transfer window.