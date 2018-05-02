West Ham United ready to pay £30m for Danny Drinkwater

West Ham are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater.
The former Premier League winner has been a squad player for Antonio Conte this season and he has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.
According to Telegraph, West Ham are prepared to pay £30m for the England international this summer.
Chelsea signed him for a fee of £35m last summer and the Blues will be looking to recoup most of that if they are forced to sell. West Ham certainly have the resources to pull this off.
West Ham need someone to pull the strings at the heart of their midfield and Drinkwater could be an ideal signing for David Moyes. Despite failing to impress at Chelsea, the 28-year-old is an accomplished passer and he has proven himself in the Premier League.
Perhaps a move away from the limelight would be best for the player as well. Drinkwater needs to play regularly at this stage of the season and he will get that opportunity at West Ham. Also, there would be less pressure on him.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. Chelsea are already lacking in options in the midfield and they will need to bring a few in before they can sell players like Drinkwater.