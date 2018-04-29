West Ham United vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City visit West Ham United on Sunday with their hosts’ Premier League status still hanging in the balance.
A 4-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend left the Hammers six points off the bottom three with four games remaining.
With Leicester City, Manchester United and Everton still to play, West Ham’s safety is far from guaranteed.
League champions City showed no signs of taking their foot off the gas with a 5-0 victory over Swansea City last Sunday, while West Ham crashed 4-1 at Arsenal.
City recovered from a goal down to win 2-1 when the teams met at the Etihad Stadium back in December.
Angelo Ogbonna’s put the Hammers ahead in the first-half, but City hit back after the break through Nicolas Otamendi and David Silva.
West Ham are priced at 15/2 to win the game, with City on offer at 1/3 and the draw available at 4/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
3️⃣ changes ➡️ Lanzini, Evra and Adrian start against City. #WHUMCI #COYI pic.twitter.com/Q9tkOJ7gn7
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 29, 2018
How we line-up today! 💪
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Jesus
Subs | Bravo, Danilo, Bernardo, Mendy, Yaya Touré, Nmecha, Foden
Presented by @HAYSWorldwide #whuvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/3aiuMtbooh
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 29, 2018