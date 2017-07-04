West Ham United interested in signing Javier Hernandez

West Ham United have been linked with several strikers over the last few weeks and the latest player linked with a move to the London stadium is Javier Hernandez.
Telegraph are claiming that the Hammers want to bring the former Manchester United striker back to the Premier League. The report adds that West Ham are hoping to make progress in negotiations over Hernandez.
Hernandez has been a massive hit in the Bundesliga and Bilic wants the Mexican to add some cutting edge to West Ham’s attack. The 29-year-old has scored 28 league goals for Bayer Leverkusen in the last two seasons.
As per the report, Hernandez has a £13million release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract. Furthermore, he has just one year left to run on his current deal and the German outfit have not made any attempts to renew the contract.
Hernandez proved to be a very useful squad player during his time at Old Trafford and he scored some crucial goals for United. There is no doubt that the Mexican is a limited player in terms of technical ability, but he is a proven goal scorer.
The Hammers are interested in Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud and Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi as well but Hernandez would certainly be easier to sign.