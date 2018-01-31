Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham United eager to sign Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou

West Ham United eager to sign Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou

31 January, 2018 English Premier League, Ligue 1, Lille, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou.

The Hammers have offered a £2 million loan fee along with an option to buy for £14m.

However, L’Equipe has claimed the French club want a firm commitment from West Ham before they will sanction the move.

West Ham currently have 14 players unavailable through injury and manager David Moyes is desperate to strengthen his squad before the January transfer window closes.

The 24-year-old made his senior debut for AS Nancy against AJ Auxerre back in 2013.

The Cameroon international joined Lille in 2015, and has scored two goals in 74 league appearances.

Crystal Palace have made two bids for Amadou, the most recent of which was a loan offer with the option to buy, but they are still short Lille’s £17.6m valuation of the player.

Amadou can play as a holding midfielder or a centre-back and has made 21 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season.

Lille must raise £22m to avoid potential relegation to Ligue 2 for breaking French financial fair play rules.

Transfer round-up: Mahrez wants Man City move, Chelsea and Arsenal sagas roll on, Everton eye defender
Swansea are in advanced talks with West Ham for Andre Ayew

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).