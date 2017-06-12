West Ham Transfer Roundup: Latest on Chris Smalling and Henry Onyekuru

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is expected to leave the club this summer and the England international is a target for West Ham United.
Daily Star are reporting that Palace and Everton are interested in the player as well.
Smalling signed for Manchester United for a fee of £10m in 2010 when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the Red Devils.
However, he has failed to impress Jose Mourinho during the 2016/17 season and is set to replaced by the Swedish International, Victor Lindelof. United have apparently agreed a deal to sign the Benfica star this summer.
Smalling could be a cracking addition to West Ham but the Hammers will have to fork out a sizeable fee for him. Despite his problems at United, Smalling is very highly regarded in England and there will be a lot of competition for his signature.
Meanwhile, the Hammers have beaten Arsenal to the services of Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru.
Daily Mail reported yesterday that the Hammers have managed to convince the 20-year-old wide forward to snub the Gunners. West Ham have promised him regular Premier League football, something that is not possible at Arsenal.
As per the report, Onyekuru will fly to London tomorrow. If the talks between the two clubs continue to progress well, the young attacker will undergo his medical with the Hammers.
West Ham are reportedly shelling out in excess of £7million for Onyekuru. The player will earn around £35,000 per week at the London stadium.
Arsenal agreed to meet Eupen’s demands for the player as well but the player himself decided to turn them down in order to play regularly.
Onyekuru scored 25 goals during the 2016/17 season, he also picked up 14 assists from a wide position during that time.