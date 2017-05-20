West Ham Transfer Roundup: Hammers agree fee for Henry Onyekuru

KAS Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru has been linked with a move away from the Belgian club for a while now.
The 19-year-old was expected to complete a move to Celtic earlier, but the deal collapsed. It seems that Premier League outfit West Ham United are closing in on the player now.
As per the report from OwnGoalNigeria, West Ham have agreed a £7m fee with KAS Eupen for their prodigious young talent.
West Ham’s need for a striker is no secret. The Hammers have been linked with the Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho as well. The likes of Zaza and Calleri have failed to impress this season and Bilic is looking for alternatives this summer.
Onyekuru is rated as one of the best talents in Nigeria right now and the 19-year-old could be a solid acquisition for the Hammers in the long run. He has scored 22 goals in 40 appearances for KAS Eupen this season and is certainly capable of finding the back of the net. Furthermore, the young forward can create chances for his teammates as well. Onyekuru has 9 assists to his name this season.
Meanwhile, manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that West Ham are looking to sign realistic targets this summer and will not waste time chasing players that want to play for the big clubs.
The Hammers tried to sign Alexandre Lacazette last summer and in the process, they wasted a lot of valuable time in the transfer market.
“We are not looking at that level, take out those. We are not looking for the Griezmanns. We know it’s out of our range to get them. We would like them but we are realistic. Last year we tried to do something like that. We were in talks with Lacazette, and maybe we spent too much time hoping. The board really tried and then it did not happen – and as a result we missed out on some of our number two and number three choices. Our shopping list this time is not similar to United or to Chelsea or Liverpool’s.”
His comments certainly back up the links with Iheanacho and Onyekuru. Both players are well within West Ham’s range and they are talented and hungry players who would give their best for the Hammers.