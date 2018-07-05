West Ham Transfer News: Jack Wilshere meets with Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham are hoping to sign Jack Wilshere on a free transfer this summer.
The 26-year-old has left Arsenal after his contract expired and he is a target for Wolves, Everton and Fenerbahce as well.
As per Daily Mail, the midfielder has now held face-to-face talks with Manuel Pellegrini about his role at the club. The England international wants to find out how he fits into the Chilean’s plans before making the move.
The report adds that Fenerbahce have presented him with a huge offer but Wilshere’s decision will not be based on finances.
Playing in a competitive league will help Wilshere regain his England spot. Also, the player’s family is well settled in London and he might not want to relocate.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers manage to convince him.
Wilshere could be a superb signing on a free transfer. The 26-year-old would add some much-needed creativity and flair to Pellegrini’s midfield.
Also, the former Arsenal star would bring some drive and leadership to the dressing room as well.
The technically gifted midfielder would improve most teams in the country and to sign him on a free transfer would be a masterstroke.