West Ham target Tom Cairney spotted at Stamford Bridge

9 April, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Fulham, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney was spotted at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The Championship midfielder has been recently linked with a move to West Ham and his presence at a West Ham game has fuelled further speculations surrounding his future.

The Hammers secured a vital draw against Antonio Conte’s men yesterday as Cairney watched from the stands.

The Fulham midfielder is one of the best players in the Championship and he is certainly good enough to make the step up to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers make an offer for him in summer.

Fulham are fighting for promotion themselves and if they fail to go up, it would be easier for West Ham to sign the club captain.

The Hammers tried to sign him in January but Fulham refused to sell halfway through the season.

Cairney would add more creativity and composure to West Ham’s midfield. The 27-year-old is one of the best passers in the Championship and Moyes could certainly use someone like him.

The Fulham star is likely to cost around £20 million as per the earlier reports.

