West Ham target Ruben Loftus-Cheek could leave Chelsea

West Ham are keen on signing the highly rated English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea.
According to Daily Mirror, Crystal Palace want to sign the 22-year-old playmaker as well.
Loftus-Cheek is thought to be frustrated with the lack of game time at Stamford Bridge and he is ready to quit the club if the Blues fail to provide him with the necessary assurances. The report adds that the player is not keen on returning to Chelsea.
The Chelsea midfielder impressed during his loan spell at Crystal Palace last season and it helped him earn a place in England’s World Cup squad.
It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea are willing to accommodate him in their first team next season. Loftus-Cheek could be an upgrade on the likes of Drinkwater and Bakayoko even though he is a lot less experienced.
If West Ham manage to sign him, it would be a fantastic coup for Pellegrini. West Ham are in desperate need of a midfield enforcer and the 22-year-old could become a key player for them.
Loftus-Cheek said: “That’s the key for me next season, regarding where I end up. I want to play. I want to play as much as I can. Even this past season just gone, I didn’t play as much as I would have liked to because of the injuries and stuff. So I still feel I need a proper season of playing, wherever it is. I’m confident in my ability that I can do well wherever it is. But I’m just not thinking about whether I’m going to play at Chelsea right now. I’m focused on the tournament.”