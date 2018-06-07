West Ham suffer huge blow as Declan Rice rejects new contract

According to reports, Declan Rice has rejected the offer of a new contract with West Ham.
This is a major blow as the Ireland international is one of the promising young talents in the Premier League and won the young player of the year award last term.
He also managed to establish himself as a first-team regular for the Hammers as he went on to make 31 senior appearances which included 26 in the Premier League.
The impressive performances of the 19-year-old led to his debut for the Republic of Ireland.
According to the Daily Mail, Rice’s current deal which is valid till 2020 earns him just £3000 per week .
The new offer which they have offered is said to be worth about £8000 per week which is less than what the East London club are paying their new recruit Ryan Fredericks.
The current situation is sure to alert many of the other Premier League clubs.
If Rice chooses to play his football elsewhere, he will almost likely not be short of offers from other Premier League clubs and it will be hard to turn down an offer from a club which challenges for major silverware.
His change of agent has also been noted by other clubs.