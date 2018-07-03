West Ham submit offer for Mateo Kovacic

West Ham are interested in signing the Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer.
The Real Madrid midfielder is frustrated with the lack of regular first-team football at Santiago Bernabeu and he has been linked with a move away.
As per the reports from Italy (translated by SportWitness), West Ham have now submitted an offer for the highly rated playmaker.
It will be interesting to see how Los Blancos respond to this offer now. It is believed that they are not keen on selling the player.
The likes of Juventus, Roma and Napoli are keeping tabs on Kovacic as well.
Kovacic would be a terrific signing for most teams in the Premier League and he would be a major coup for Pellegrini and West Ham.
The Croatian is an excellent passer who can control the tempo of the game and take the team forward. Kovacic is extremely agile and an accomplished ball carrier. He will improve West Ham going forward.
Kovacic has a contract at Real Madrid until the summer of 2021 and therefore the Spanish giants are under no pressure to sell. Also, it would be tough to convince him to give up Champions League football in order to sign for the Hammers.