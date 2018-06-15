West Ham submit offer for Lazio’s Felipe Anderson

West Ham are looking to sign the Lazio winger Felipe Anderson this summer.
Manuel Pellegrini wants to add some creativity to his attack and he has identified the Serie A star as a target.
As per the reports, the Hammers have submitted a bid of around £25million plus £5m in add-ons for the 25-year-old.
Manuel Lanzini could miss half of next season with his ACL injury and West Ham will need someone to pull the strings from midfield and support the likes of Arnautovic. Anderson could be a key signing for them.
The Brazilian is likely to prosper is Pellegrini’s attacking style of football and it will be interesting to see how quickly he adapts to the physical side of the league.
Reports claim that a deal is close to completion and discussions are at an advanced stage. The transfer could be finalised this week.
Pellegrini is confident of signing the midfielder as well and the player is expected to sign a four-year deal worth £80,000-a-week.