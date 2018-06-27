West Ham submit improved offer for Felipe Anderson

West Ham have submitted an improved offer for the Lazio playmaker Felipe Anderson.
As per Sky Sports, the Hammers have increased their offer to £35m plus add-ons. The Italian side are holding out for a fee of £44m but a compromise should be reached.
Pellegrini is keen on signing the Brazilian attacking midfielder and it seems that the Chilean is prepared to break the bank if needed.
Anderson should be a quality signing for West Ham if they manage to pull it off. The midfielder is quite highly rated in Serie A and if he manages to fulfil his potential under Pellegrini, West Ham will have a leading star on their hands.
Furthermore, he would be the ideal addition in the absence of Manuel Lanzini. The Argentine midfielder is set to miss the whole of next season with a knee injury.
Sky Sports add that West Ham are confident of signing Anderson soon and Lazio are likely to accept a fee near to the £35m mark with an easily achievable bonus scheme.
The Brazilian would be West Ham’s fourth summer signing after Diop, Fabianski and Fredericks.