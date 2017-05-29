West Ham submit first formal bid for Kelechi Iheanacho

West Ham United are looking to sign a striker this summer and Slaven Bilic has identified the Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho as an ideal candidate.
Iheanacho has proven his talent during a few spectacular cameos for the Etihad outfit and the Hammers are looking to secure his services.
According to Daily Mirror, West Ham have already submitted a bid for the Nigerian and are hopeful of getting a deal done.
The 20-year-old striker is valued at £20m and the Hammers are unlikely to meet that valuation. However, they are looking to reach a compromise after tabling a first formal bid.
As per the report, Pep Guardiola is ready to sell the striker this summer and therefore West Ham should be able to sign him for a knockdown fee. City signed Gabriel Jesus earlier this year and the Brazilian is expected to partner Aguero in attack next season.
Iheanacho is likely to fall further down the pecking order at Etihad and a move away seems like a logical solution right now. At this stage of his career, the forward needs to play regularly and West Ham could offer him that chance.
The likes of Carroll and Calleri have failed to impress this season and Bilic wants a more pacy and mobile forward to lead the line next season. Iheanacho could be the perfect fit for them.
West Ham have already agreed on a deal to sign Pablo Zabaleta from City and signing Iheanacho could prove to be a masterstroke from Bilic.