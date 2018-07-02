West Ham submit bid for Tottenham target Alassane Pléa

West Ham are interested in signing the Ligue 1 striker Alassane Plea this summer.
As per the reports, Spurs and Fulham are keeping tabs on the Nice striker as well. Plea had a very good league campaign last year and his performances seem to have attracted a lot of attention.
The 25-year-old scored 21 goals in all competitions last season and he would be a quality addition to Pellegrini’s side.
Sky Sports claim that West Ham have already submitted a bid for the player.
Apparently, Nice are holding out for a fee of £26.6m for the young striker but the Hammers are determined to fend off the competition and therefore they have decided to offer £27m. Apparently, Tottenham offered £23m for the striker in June.
It seems that a bidding war is just around the corner for Plea and it will be interesting to see whether West Ham get their target in the end.
Pellegrini could certainly use another goalscorer and Plea would transform his attack.
Hernandez has been very inconsistent since joining West Ham and the Hammers will need to upgrade on him if they want to challenge for the European places.