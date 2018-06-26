West Ham submit bid for Craig Dawson

West Ham want to sign the experienced West Brom defender Craig Dawson this summer.
The Baggies will be playing in the Championship next season and Dawson is keen on a return to the Premier League.
The 28-year-old is way too good for the Championship and Pellegrini wants him to strengthen West Ham’s back four.
As per the reports, the Hammers have already submitted a £12 million bid for the player but the Baggies have turned it down. Apparently, they are holding out for a fee of around £20 million.
West Brom have already sold Jonny Evans this summer and it seems that they have decided to demand a premium for another one of their key players.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers agree to match West Brom’s demands. The player is keen on quitting the club and that could be a major advantage for West Ham.
If Dawson hands in a transfer request and forces the move, the Baggies might have to lower their demands eventually.
The 28-year-old would be a superb signing at the back for Pellegrini and he would be the ideal partner for Issa Diop at the heart of West Ham’s defence next season.