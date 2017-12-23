West Ham submit £8m bid for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter is a target for David Moyes in January.
According to reports, Moyes has already made the first move to sign the 27-year-old. The Hammers have submitted a bid of around £8m for the central midfielder.
Moyes wants to add more tenacity and energy to his midfield and he has identified Arter as the ideal solution.
The Bournemouth star has been in and out of the side this season and he could be tempted to leave if the Hammers provide assurances of regular first-team football.
The report claims that the Cherries have already turned down West Ham’s offer but Moyes is set to return with an improved bid next month.
West Ham have improved a lot in the recent weeks but Moyes knows that he will need signings in order to pull clear of the relegation zone.
Arter has proven his worth in the Premier League with the Cherries and there is no doubt that he would be very useful for the Hammers. He would add some much-needed bite to West Ham’s midfield. His energy will drive them forward and help cover the defence as well.