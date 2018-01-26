West Ham submit £12m bid for James Maddison

West Ham are looking to sign the highly rated Championship star James Maddison.
The 21-year-old has been very impressive for Norwich and the likes of Liverpool and Spurs are interested in him as well.
According to Guardian, West Ham are keen to sign the midfielder and they have already made their move. Apparently, the Hammers have made a £12m bid for Norwich City’s talented midfielder.
The report claims that David Moyes watched Maddison impress against Chelsea last week. It seems that the midfielder made quite an impression.
Moyes needs to add more players to his squad in January and Maddison could prove to be a useful signing for now and in future.
The talented young midfielder joined Norwich back in 2016 and he spent the start of last season on loan at Scotland.
Meanwhile, West Ham are set to sign the Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario on loan as well. The 25-year-old playmaker underwent his medical with the Hammers yesterday. West Ham an option to buy the player at the end of the season.