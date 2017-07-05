West Ham striker Enner Valencia set to sign for Mexican club Tigres

West Ham United striker Enner Valencia is close to joining Mexican side Tigres.
The 27-year-old has failed to impress since joining the Hammers in 2014 and the Premier League outfit have now decided to cut their losses.
According to Sky Sports, West Ham have agreed on a fee with Tigres for the striker. The Ecuador international will cost around £6-7 million.
Valencia has scored just 8 Premier League goals in 54 appearances for the Hammers and it is quite understandable why West Ham are ready to get rid of him now. He spent last season on loan at Everton and scored a total of 3 goals in 21 Premier League outings.
It is evident that Valencia has struggled to adapt to the demands of English football and therefore a return to Mexico makes sense for him. He managed to shine in the Liga MX before joining West Ham three years ago.
The Ecuador forward had scored 18 goals in 23 games for Pachuca before joining the Hammers. He also impressed at the international level during the 2014 World Cup.
West Ham have been linked with quite a few forwards already and it will be interesting to see who they end up with. Bilic wants to add more depth to his striking position and the club are ready to back him in the transfer market this summer.