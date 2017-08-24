West Ham still want Carvalho, hopes boosted after he misses Sporting win

West Ham have re-opened talks with Sporting Lisbon over the signing of William Carvalho.
The midfielder was left out of Sporting’s Champions League qualifier in Bucharest last night, raising hopes that a transfer could be concluded.
The Hammers have failed to meet the £40 million asking price so far, but Sky Sports say the two parties are discussing a revised deal.
The 25-year-old, who helped Portugal win Euro 2016, has scored nine goals in 137 appearances since making his first-team debut in 2011.
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has made five major signings during the summer transfer window, with Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez and Sead Haksabanovic joining the club.
The Hammers have lost both of their Premier League games so far this season, losing 4-0 at Manchester United and 3-2 at Southampton.
However, last night’s 2-0 victory at Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup eased the pressure on Bilic.
West Ham are back in action on Saturday when they visit Newcastle United in the league.