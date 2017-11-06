West Ham star slams own fans for lack of support

West Ham United fans are understandably unhappy. Just two wins from 11 Premier League matches this season has put the Hammers at 18th on the table.
Manager Slaven Bilic, who is under increasing pressure to revive the club’s fortunes, was slated yet again as his side were thrashed 4-1 by Liverpool at the London Stadium on Saturday. Thousands of West Ham supporters left the stadium practically empty after making their exits much before the referee blew his final whistle.
Star striker Andy Carroll has hit out at the fans for not staying until the end. The former Liverpool man believes that fans should support the club ‘regardless of the team’.
“They really should be staying. They should be staying until the end. You never know what’s going to happen,” he said.
“They walked out at half time against Tottenham when we were getting beat 2-0 and we turned it round (to win 3-2).
“Palace fans last week. Look what happened in the 97th minute. Fans should stay until the end, regardless of the team.”
The defeat against Liverpool means that West Ham have only managed to gain nine points from 11 league games this season. Carroll believes that the club needs the support from the fans more than ever.
“Obviously it frustrates you. You don’t think about it during the game. But when you see the game back and you see the fans leaving, they really shouldn’t be leaving,” he said.
“They should be supporting us no matter what. We should be playing better. It’s us to blame. But they should be helping us out a bit.”
The Hammers’ next league fixture is against Watford at Vicarage Road on 19 November. It remains to be seen whether Slaven Bilic keeps his job or not as several reports suggest that the club is lining up a potential move for former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes as a replacement.