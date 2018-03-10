West Ham star Manuel Lanzini provides update on his future amid Liverpool interest

West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini has said that he is not thinking about his future amid interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool.
According to a recent report from the Liverpool Echo, the Reds would prefer to sign Lanzini over the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Wilfried Zaha because of his versatility.
Liverpool lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the January transfer window, and although they have enough depth in that area Jurgen Klopp would still be looking to sign another quality player for the attacking midfield role.
The Reds were tipped to move for the 25-year-old during the January transfer window, and they are likely to rekindle their interest in the summer.
However, Lanzini says that he is not even thinking about his future at the moment, and that he is solely focusing on helping his club climb up in the Premier League table.
“I think we’ll stay up. That’s all I am focusing on at the moment and I believe we will stay up. What happens in my personal future is something else but it’s not something I’m thinking of,” said Lanzini to Sky Sports.
Three defeats from their past four games have seen West Ham sliding down in the league table, and the Hammers must return to winning ways when they take on Burnley on Saturday.