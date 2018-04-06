West Ham should move for Memphis Depay in the summer

West Ham were one of the clubs who were interested in signing Memphis Depay from Manchester United back in the January window of 2017.
According to reports from the Daily Star, the Hammers were vying for his signature, as Depay was all set to leave the Old Trafford club.
In the end, French club Lyon sealed the signing of the Dutch winger after they agreed to pay an initial fee of around £16 million.
Depay has quickly established himself as a key player for the French club, and has been in outstanding form this season.
He has scored 15 goals and claimed nine assists, according to whoscored.com, across all competitions this season.
Depay showed his class for United only in flashes, and could return to the Premier League with a point to prove.
David Moyes will be looking to bolster his forward lineup this summer, and signing Depay would be a huge coup for his side.
Moyes has Marko Arnautovic, Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio as quality attacking players, and adding Depay to that list would add massive quality and depth to the squad.
That is why West Ham must make another attempt to sign Depay, as he would be a terrific signing for the London club.