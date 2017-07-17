West Ham set to submit improved offer for Marko Arnautovic

West Ham are set to submit a third offer for the Stoke City attacker Marko Arnautovic.
The Hammers are determined to sign the Austrian this summer and have already failed with two attempts to sign him. Stoke have turned down two bids in the region of £15m and £20m.
According to Sky Sports, the player is very keen on the move and has already informed Stoke of his desire. However, the Potters are not willing to let go of the player.
Slaven Bilic is looking to improve his side’s attacking options this summer and the Londoners have been linked with several forwards so far.
The 28-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League and he would certainly improve West Ham a lot. His flair and intelligence would add another dimension to West Ham’s attack next season.
Arnautovic has scored 26 goals in over 100 appearances for Stoke City so far. Since the joining the club in 2013, he has been a key player for the Potters and his departure will be a major blow for Mark Hughes.
The 28-year-old is currently recovering from a knee injury he picked up during the pre-season and it will be interesting to see whether West Ham can convince Stoke to sell him this summer.