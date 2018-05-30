West Ham set to sign Marlon Santos from Barcelona

West Ham United are in talks to sign the Barcelona defender Marlon Santos.
The highly-rated centre-back is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Hammers once the deal is finalised.
As per the reports, West Ham are prepared to pay around 18 million Euros for the highly rated defender. The player has already agreed terms with the English club.
Barcelona CEO, Oscar Grau and the player’s agent are in talks regarding the transfer right now. The Catalan giants could include a buy-back option in Marlon’s contract.
Marlon is one of the most talented young defenders around and he would be a quality addition to Pellegrini’s side.
The Chilean is looking to add to his side before the start of the next season and players like Marlon will certainly help West Ham reach the next level.
Pellegrini has promised delightful football to the West Ham fans next season and ball playing defenders like Marlon will be vital for the Chilean.