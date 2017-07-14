West Ham set to sign Manchester City keeper Joe Hart on loan

West Ham United are close to signing the Manchester City keeper Joe Hart on loan for next season.
The England international was on loan at Torino last season and is clearly not a part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at Etihad anymore. Hart has been linked with a move away from Etihad all summer but the 30-year-old has struggled to find suitors.
According to Independent, Hart is all set to join the Hammers on loan this summer. The Londoners have beaten off competition from Newcastle United for the England international’s signature.
Hart is currently on £100,000 per week at Etihad and it is still unclear whether West Ham will match his current wages. The 30-year-old has two years left on his contract and as per the report, there is likely to be a clause that allows the Hammers to sign him permanently next summer.
The English keeper will be desperate to play regularly this season, especially with the World Cup coming up. Furthermore, he will look to impress in order to secure his spot as England’s first choice keeper in Russia. A move to West Ham is certainly the right choice for him. Hart will get to play week in week out for a competitive side in a top European league.
West Ham have already signed Zabaleta earlier this season and Hart will be their second signing from Manchester City this summer.