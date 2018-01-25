West Ham set to sign Joao Mario from Inter Milan

West Ham have agreed a deal to sign the highly rated Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario from Inter Milan.
According to Independent, an agreement has been reached with the club and the player. The transfer should be finalised within this week.
The 25-year-old won the Euros with Portugal in 2016 and he completed a €40m move to Inter shortly after. However, he has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Spalletti.
Moyes is without some of his key players due to injuries and the West Ham boss was desperate about signing some new players. The former Manchester United manager will be delighted to have secured an agreement for Mario.
The likes of Arnautovic and Lanzini are sidelined right now and Mario will add some much-needed creativity to West Ham’s midfield. He will also add more goals to the side.
The report from Independent does not mention whether it will be a loan deal or a permanent one. Either way, it could prove to be a fantastic coup for the Hammers if Joao Mario manages to rediscover his form.