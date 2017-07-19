West Ham set to sign Javier Hernandez soon

West Ham United are closing in on a deal to sign the Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez.
According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are expected to confirm the deal within the next few days.
BREAKING: @WestHamUtd expected to sign @CH14_ from @bayer04fussball “in a matter of days” – Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/A8ZhMhGqfj
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 19, 2017
Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has confirmed that the fee is expected to be in the region of £13m and the player is likely to play his first game against his former club Manchester United on the 13th of August.
West Ham close to agreeing £13m deal for Javier Hernandez. First game would be v Man United back at Old Trafford on 13 August
— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 19, 2017
Hernandez has been a sensational player for Leverkusen and the Mexican international has scored a total of 39 goals in his last two seasons in the Bundesliga.
The 29-year-old has already proven himself in the Premier League with Manchester United and he will be leading the line for Slaven Bilic’s side next season.
The Hammers are close to landing Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City as well and Bilic will be delighted with the improvement to his attack this summer. The Londoners have already signed Joe Hart on loan.
West Ham will be hoping to challenge for the European places next season and signing the likes of Hernandez and Arnautovic is a step in the right direction.