West Ham set to sign Felipe Anderson for €40 million

West Ham are closing in on the capture of Felipe Anderson from Lazio.
According to the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal is close to being finalized and the Hammers will pay around €40 million for the playmaker.
The two clubs have been in talks for a while now and it seems that there has been a breakthrough.
The report from Romano claims that West Ham are now looking to secure a work permit for the Brazilian midfielder.
Anderson will improve West Ham’s creativity and he will be the ideal replacement for Manuel Lanzini in the short term. The Argentine is expected to miss most of next season with an injury.
West Ham will need to improve their attack if they want to challenge for the Europa League places and the arrival of Anderson would be a huge boost.
Pellegrini has already signed the wide forward Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund.
The Hammers have improved their defence and midfield with the signings of Diop, Fredericks and Wilshere.
