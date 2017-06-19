West Ham set to sign Adama Traore this week

West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options ahead of the new season and the Hammers have been linked with Middlesbrough’s Adama Traore.
The former Barcelona winger had a mixed campaign last year but has the talent to develop into a real asset for most Premier League clubs.
According to Northern Echo, West Ham officials met with Traore’s representatives last week and the transfer should be completed this week. The Hammers will pay £8m for the 21-year-old.
Although Traore has three years left on his current contract, Middlesbrough are set to accept a fee similar to what they paid for him.
The 21-year-old has failed to showcase his talent properly at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough so far. It will be interesting to see how Bilic uses the former Barcelona youth player next season.
His pace and flair will certainly add some unpredictability to West Ham’s attack. The Hammers have missed a player like him since the sale of Dmitri Payet.
As per Northern Echo, Chelsea were interested in signing Traore in January but the Premier League champions are no longer interested in his services. The Hammers are firm favourites to land the prodigious talent this summer.