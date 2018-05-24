West Ham set to move for Reims keeper Edouard Mendy

West Ham United are interested in signing the highly rated Reims keeper Edouard Mendy this summer.
As per the reports, Pellegrini wants the 25-year-old to be his first signing as the West Ham manager.
Mendy has just helped Reims secure promotion and he is being monitored by the likes of Newcastle United as well.
Apparently, the 25-year-old Guinea-Bissau international is valued at £2million and that should be affordable for the club with West Ham’s resources.
The 6ft 5in star has been spectacular for Reims last season and he conceded just 19 goals in 31 Ligue 2 matches with 17 clean sheets.
The Reims keeper is very highly rated in France and West Ham will look to take advantage of his contract situation and sign him this summer. Mendy has just two years left on his contract.
Pellegrini is not convinced with Adrian and therefore a new keeper is a priority for him. The Hammers will fund a massive summer overhaul and the Chilean is looking to reshape the squad ahead of the next season.