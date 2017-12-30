West Ham set to move for Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey

West Ham are looking to add to their squad during the January transfer window and Moyes has identified Jonjo Shelvey as a target.
The Newcastle midfielder has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Benitez and the Hammers are keen on bringing him to London next month.
According to Daily Mirror, Moyes believes that Shelvey’s aggression and passing range will help his team during the second half of the season. It will be interesting to see whether Newcastle sell the player to West Ham. The Hammers are also in the relegation battle and Benitez will not want to strengthen a rival.
Considering the fact that Shelvey is not a guaranteed starter for Newcastle, the player might be tempted to move. He will want to be in the England setup for the World Cup and in order for that to happen, Shelvey will have to play more.
The report adds that Newcastle would want the £12m they paid for him two years ago. West Ham certainly have the resources to pull off the transfer.
The Hammers are keeping tabs on Harry Arter and Joe Allen as well.