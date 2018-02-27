West Ham set to move for Leander Dendoncker in the summer

West Ham are looking to add to their midfield at the end of this season and Moyes has identified Leander Dendoncker as a target.
The Hammers tried to sign the defensive midfielder in January but the Belgians refused to sell. A summer transfer might be more suitable for Anderlecht.
The 22-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Anderlecht this season and he would be a tremendous signing for most midtable teams in England. Dendoncker would be the ideal partner for Noble at the heart of West Ham’s midfield.
As per the reports, Dendoncker is not the only midfielder West Ham will look to sign. They are keen on replacing Pedro Obiang in the summer as well. The West Ham midfielder is a target for Italian club Fiorentina.
West Ham looked at the likes of Allen and Cairney back in January. It will be interesting to see if they reignite their interest in those players again.
The Hammers did well to improve their attack at the start of this season but they need to control games better in order to break into the Europa League places.
Moyes will have to upgrade his options in midfield in order for West Ham to take the next step.