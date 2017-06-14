West Ham set to make an offer of £10m for Smalling

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.
The 27-year-old has not quite managed to impress Jose Mourinho during the 2016/17 season and the Portuguese boss plans to replace him with Victor Lindelof. The Benfica star is set to partner Eric Bailly at the heart of United’s defence next season.
According to Telegraph, West Ham and Everton are interested in the former Fulham defender. The report also adds that Smalling has switched agents in order to secure the best possible move this summer.
Smalling joined Manchester United in 2010 and has been a key player for them over the last few seasons. The England international was voted Players’ Player of the Year for United during Louis van Gaal’s final season in charge.
However, Mourinho is not convinced about his ability and is ready to get rid of him. The former Chelsea boss wants to keep Phil Jones as his backup centre back.
Daily Star are now claiming that West Ham have already contacted United regarding the player and will submit a £10m bid for him.
The Old Trafford hierarchy are holding out for a fee closer to the £15m mark and it will be interesting to see whether both clubs can reach a compromise now.
Despite Mourinho’s reservations about the player, Smalling could be a quality addition for West Ham. The 27-year-old would be a starter for most teams in the division.