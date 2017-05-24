West Ham set to bid for Michy Batshuayi and Kelechi Iheanacho

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is looking to add a new striker this summer and the Hammers are thought to be looking to Michy Batshuayi and Kelechi Iheanacho.
The likes of Carroll and Ayew have failed to impress this season and the London outfit are keen on addressing their goalscoring issue before the start of another season.
Both Batshuayi and Iheanacho are squad players at their respective clubs and West Ham are hoping to tempt them with offers of regular first team football.
According to Goal.com, Bilic is interested in Daniel Sturridge and Anthony Martial as well.
It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and City decide to sell their young forwards this summer. It is true that both Batshuayi and Iheanacho need to play regularly but that can be achieved with a loan move as well.
They have shown their potential during a few cameos and getting rid of them permanently would be foolish at this point.
As per the report, both players are expected to cost around £25-30 million.
The Hammers have had a very poor season this year and Bilic will be looking to improve his side for next season. Signing the likes of Batshuayi and Iheanacho could be a masterstroke from the Croatian.