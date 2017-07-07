West Ham Roundup: Hammers confident of agreeing a new deal with Manuel Lanzini

West Ham are looking to tie Manuel Lanzini down to a new long-term contract this summer.
The Argentine has been a key player for the Hammers since joining them in 2015 and Bilic is keen on building his attack around the 24-year-old.
According to London Evening Standard, West Ham are confident of agreeing on a new deal with the South American forward soon. As per the report, Lanzini’s new deal will take his earnings into the range of £70,000-per-week.
West Ham have had a frustrating start to the transfer window so far and the only player signed is the former Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer. The Hammers will, therefore, be keen on retaining their best players at all costs.
Lanzini signing a new deal will be a massive boost for Slaven Bilic and West Ham. Since the departure of Dmitri Payet, the Argentine has been their best player and was rewarded with the Players’ Player of the Year prize at the end of last season.
Meanwhile, BBC are reporting that midfielder Pedro Obiang has signed a new deal with the Hammers.
The 25-year-old Spaniard was Slaven Bilic’s first signing at West Ham and he has committed his future to the Hammers until 2022.
Obiang said: “Over the next five years, we can achieve many, many things”.
Defender Angelo Ogbonna also signed a new deal at West Ham earlier this month.