West Ham release long-serving defender

James Collins has been released by West Ham after 10-years of service to the club.
The Welshman was informed last week via email that he is being released by the club.
The signs began to show last season that Collins is no longer wanted by the club. He struggled to earn regular game time for the club last term under David Moyes and only managed to make 15 appearances in all competitions.
The decision is perhaps fair.
After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, the Hammers are preparing to build an improved side this summer and they are looking to free up space within their squad in order to build a new and improved side that can possibly finish on the top half of the standings next season.
Collins initially arrived at the Hammers in 2005 and left to join Aston Villa in 2009 before returning to the East London club in 2012. He featured for the club during 11 different seasons.
While Collins popularity among the clubs hierarchy has declined, his popularity among fans has not and many have called for him to be granted a testimonial.
However, as his years of service to the club came across two different spells, he does not automatically qualify for a testimonial.