West Ham ready to sell Reece Oxford for £15m

West Ham defender Reece Oxford is ready to return to Borussia Moenchengladbach.
According to Telegraph, Oxford is up for sale if the German club submits an offer of around £15 million.
Gladbach want to sign the highly talented defender and have already submitted an offer of £8 million but the Hammers have turned it down.
Oxford wants to continue his development in Germany and he is ready to make the move permanent. It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can agree on a fee now. The player could go out on loan again if a permanent deal is not agreed.
The 19-year-old was recalled from his loan spell after the New Year but Oxford has not played under Moyes so far because of an ankle injury.
Moyes wants to hold on to the club’s best young talents but it seems that the player has his heart set on a move to Gladbach. He is not ready to be a squad player at West Ham.
The best solution for West Ham would be to loan the player back to Gladbach for now. The Germans have not agreed to pay the asking price so far. Furthermore, selling Oxford now would be a major mistake from West Ham. The 19-year-old is prodigious talent and he has all the tools to become a star for West Ham in future.
It would be best for all parties if the player is allowed to develop with regular first-team football in Germany. The Hammers can always bring him back when he is ready to start for them in the Premier League.