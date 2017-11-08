West Ham ready to sell players in order to fund Moyes’ January transfers

West Ham will have to sell some of their talented young players to fund the move for David Moyes’ January targets.
According to Daily Mirror, the likes of Domingos Quina, Josh Cullen, Declan Rice, Reece Oxford and Reece Burke are in the firing line.
Cullen and Burke have been quite impressive on loan at Bolton this season. Rice is being monitored by Premier League heavyweights such as Arsenal. Oxford is on loan at Gladbach and is regarded as one of the English talents.
As for Quina, Manchester United and Arsenal were very interested in his services in the past.
David Moyes took charge of the Hammers yesterday and he will be expected to get them back on track. There is no doubt that he will need one of two new signings to galvanise the group but selling the best young players would be a massive mistake.
The likes of Oxford are very highly rated and they have a lot of potential. West Ham cannot afford to lose them at this stage of their careers.
The appointment of Moyes has already been met with disappointment from the fans. Selling the promising young players to fund his signings now will only worsen the relationship between the manager and the fans.