West Ham ready to pay £20m for Everton’s Morgan Schneiderlin

West Ham are looking to sign the Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin this month.
The Hammers are keen to shore up their midfield options and the French defensive midfielder could prove to be a great addition.
According to Sky Sports Journalist Kaveh Solhekol, West Ham are ready to pay £20 million for the Everton midfielder.
West Ham want to sign Morgan Schneiderlin and are ready to pay £20 million for the Everton midfielder
— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 29, 2018
Schneiderlin has extensive Premier League experience and he could make an instant impact for Moyes. The Everton midfielder is likely to benefit from playing alongside Noble and Kouyate as well.
He has struggled to form a partnership with Gueye so far and a move away from Everton could help him kick-start his career.
The Hammers are looking to secure a top ten finish this season and Schneiderlin would certainly help them. The former Saints midfielder will add some much-needed steel to their midfield and improve them defensively.
Furthermore, his arrival will allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.
It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees sanction a sale at this stage of the season. Allardyce will struggle to find a replacement with just 2 days left in the transfer window and therefore they must wait until summer.