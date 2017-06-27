West Ham ready to break their transfer record for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud

West Ham United are looking to sign a striker this summer and Slaven Bilic is ready to raid bitter rivals Arsenal for Olivier Giroud.
The Hammers are ready to break their transfer record in order to sign the Premier League striker.
According to the Telegraph, West Ham can offer him regular first team football and they are very interested in securing his services. The report claims that the Hammers are ready to match his wages at Arsenal and even improve on that if needed.
Furthermore, West Ham are ready to spend around £20 million for Giroud as well.
The French international has not been the first choice forward for Wenger since the start of last season and the Gunners wanting to sign Alexandre Lacazette has fuelled further speculations surrounding the 30-year old’s future at Emirates.
Giroud will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and although Wenger wants to keep him at the club, he cannot guarantee that the player will start every week.
A move to West Ham could be ideal for all parties this summer. West Ham could definitely use a proven goal scorer and despite all the criticisms, Giroud has managed to score consistently.
The Frenchman has bagged approximately 20 goals per season on average since joining Arsenal in 2012. Also, he has played 164 Premier League games for the Gunners in the last five years and West Ham are in desperate need of a forward who can stay fit for most of the season, unlike Andy Carroll.